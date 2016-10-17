Gamecocks reach out to breakout local running back

South Carolina is showing interest in Gilbert’s Catriez Cook.
The Gamecocks extended a preferred walk-on invitation to the senior running back last week and want him to come to this week’s home game against Massachusetts. Cook said he will either visit USC or Newberry this weekend. Newberry was the first school to offer Cook last month.
Since then, Cook (6-2, 220) also picked up offers from Old Dominion and Coffeyville Community College in Kansas.
“I wouldn’t mind playing there,” Cook said of South Carolina.
“Lot of the bigger schools, their classes are full by now but the interest is definitely picking up,” Gilbert coach Chad Leaphart said. “He will end up somewhere.”
The Gamecocks are among the schools to say they’re close to full, Leaphart said. USC has 21 commitments for 2017, including tailback Kyshaun Bryan (5-10, 190) of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Cook has been late on school’s radars this year because of a switch in positions. After playing defense last season, he was moved to running back for 2016 and is having a breakout year for the 7-0 Indians.
Cook leads the Midlands in rushing with 1,367 yards and 20 total TDs. He had a career-high 287 yards and five touchdowns Friday against Strom Thurmond.
