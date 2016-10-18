Gamecocks offer rising QB star from Lorenzo Nunez’ high school

South Carolina has extended a scholarship offer to a quarterback from the same high school that produced current Gamecock Lorenzo Nunez.
Class of 2018 QB Justin Fields, from Harrison High in Kennesaw, Ga., reported the offer Tuesday night via Twitter:
Blessed to have received an offer from the University of South Carolina!! #GoCocks pic.twitter.com/rbDDml8Hut— Justin Fields (@justnfields) October 19, 2016
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Fields’ recruiting stock has continued to rise, with 13 of his 28 offers coming this season, according to 247Sports. USC, Nebraska and TCU extended offers this week.
The four-star prospect has helped lead the Hoyas to a 7-0 start to the season. He told Scout this month that North Carolina, Northwestern, Penn State and Tennessee were recruiting him the hardest.
The Gamecocks under then-head coach Steve Spurrier signed Nunez as a quarterback out of Harrison High in the Class of 2015. Nunez moved to receiver this season and is on track to redshirt.
South Carolina already has quarterback Jay Urich of Wren High (Piedmont, SC) committed for 2017.
For the 2018 class, the Gamecocks under Will Muschamp have offered seven quarterbacks, including Fields. Three have already committed to other schools. Among USC’s top targets at QB for 2018 is in-state standout Dakereon Joyner of Fort Dorchester High.
