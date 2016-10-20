USC commit added to Shrine Bowl; 11 future Gamecocks now in all-star game

Lakewood High defensive end Tyreek Johnson has been added to this year’s Shrine Bowl roster.
Newberry’s Phil Strickland, who will coach the South Carolina team in the Shrine Bowl, relayed the addition of Johnson to the roster on Wednesday night, Lakewood coach Brian Jackson said.
The annual all-star game featuring the best high school players in the Carolinas will boast 11 South Carolina commits from the 2017 class. The game will be played Saturday, Dec. 17, at Wofford College in Spartanburg.
Johnson committed to Will Muschamp and the Gamecocks in April. Through eight games in 2016, he has 79 tackles, 20 of those for loss, including three sacks. He also has six blocked kicks.
In addition to Johnson, USC commits from South Carolina who are set to play in the game are:
▪ wide receivers Shi Smith of Union County and OrTre Smith of Wando;
▪ Chapin tight end Will Register;
▪ Woodmont linebacker Davonne Bowman;
▪ Ridge View linebacker Damani Staley; and
▪ Laurens offensive lineman Summie Carlay.
Gamecocks commits from North Carolina that will play in the Shrine Bowl include:
▪ Concord safety Hamsah Nasirildeen;
▪ Rocky Mount linebacker Sherrod Greene
▪ Pinecrest safety Jaylin Dickerson; and
▪ Mallard Creek offensive lineman Eric Douglas.
