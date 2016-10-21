USC offers versatile local athlete, Virginia Tech commit

Ben Lippen do-it-all standout Bryce Thompson was offered Friday by South Carolina.
Thompson, a junior and a Virginia Tech commitment, announced the offer via Twitter.
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of South Carolina pic.twitter.com/Q1xNvGh436— Bryce Thompson (@thommybry) October 21, 2016
Thompson verbally committed to Virginia Tech in July, less than a week after being offered by the Hokies. He was Virginia Tech’s first commitment for the Class of 2018 for first-year coach Justin Fuente.
“Excited and just want to thank God,” Thompson said of the USC offer. “I’m visiting tomorrow [Saturday] and the Tennessee game. I’m still committed to Virginia Tech.”
South Carolina offered Thompson as a defensive back. Virginia Tech accepted his commitment as a wide receiver.
Thompson does a little bit of everything for Ben Lippen. He has 29 carries for 454 yards and six touchdowns to go with 11 receptions for 214 yards and three scores. Thompson has scored two more times on kickoff returns. He also has 10 tackles, two forced fumbles and an interception on defense.
Comments