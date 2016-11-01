Tough injury news for top South Carolina football commit

Wando wide receiver OrTre Smith, who committed to South Carolina in September, is out for the year with an ankle injury, he confirmed to The State Tuesday night.
Smith is rated as the top player in the state and the second-highest ranked USC commit, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
Smith still plans to enroll at South Carolina in January and expects to be cleared to work out in mid-January. He should be full-go for the spring.
The 6-foot-4, 212-pounder had 84 catches for 1,364 yards and 18 touchdowns last season. He chose South Carolina over offers from Clemson, North Carolina and Georgia.
Comments