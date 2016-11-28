Muschamp, T-Rob head out West for recruiting stop

South Carolina coaches continued their efforts on the recruiting trail Monday, with Will Muschamp making a trip cross country to visit a top target in the secondary.
Muschamp and defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson visited cornerback target Keisean Nixon (6-0, 200) at Arizona Western College.
SpursUp pic.twitter.com/KB9V7p623A— I Am The West (@keiseannixon) November 29, 2016
Nixon took his official visit to USC recently during the weekend of the Western Carolina game. Robinson visited top cornerback commitment Jamyest Williams in Loganville, Ga., on Sunday.
Nixon, who is a native of Compton, Calif., has said he will not announce a decision until the mid-year signing period begins Dec. 17.
South Carolina’s in-progress, 20-member recruiting class includes five defensive backs.
Offensive line coach Shawn Elliott and receivers coach Bryan McClendon made an in-home visit on Monday with offensive line target Tony Gray (6-5, 290) of Loganville and a teammate of Williams at Grayson High.
South Carolina home visit‼️ pic.twitter.com/rXcFFuvYey— TONY GRAY (@TONYGRAY2017) November 29, 2016
