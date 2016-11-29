How Xavier Thomas to IMG will affect his recruitment

Wilson defensive end Xavier Thomas will be playing his senior season outside the Palmetto State, but that doesn’t mean the recruiting process will look that much different.
Thomas, the top prospect in South Carolina for Class of 2018, announced Monday night he will be playing his final year of high school at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.
“Me switching schools will NOT affect my college decision at all,” he tweeted.
Ryan Bartow, national recruiting insider for 247Sports, also doesn’t believe Thomas’ move will have an effect on recruiting and won’t give an advantage for schools such as Florida, FSU and Alabama that are closer in proximity.
“Kids from Mid-Atlantic area that go to IMG, they wind up going back up that way to go to go college. It’s not a pipeline for any school,” Bartow said. “He grew up liking USC and Clemson is right there in the mix, so that isn’t going to change it.”
IMG finished this season at 11-0 and is ranked No. 2 by MaxPreps Excellent 25 and No. 3 in USA Today’s Super 25. Thomas flirted with the idea of going there for his junior season but decided to stay at Wilson.
Thomas is one of the most sought-after recruits in the country, and both Clemson and South Carolina are in the mix for him along with Alabama, Georgia, Florida State and Ohio State. He visited Clemson for Saturday’s game against South Carolina and has been to both Palmetto State schools several times this fall.
Thomas said he will enroll at IMG in January. He had 131 tackles and seven sacks this year for Wilson, which lost to Chapin in the first round of the playoffs.
“I think it was more of a kid just frustrated with some things or has personal things going on,” Bartow said. “At IMG, he is going to be challenged every day. That is something he might not be getting right now.”
Sure this is not what everyone was expecting. But me switching schools will NOT affect my college decision at all. #BLESSEDUP pic.twitter.com/j8vZkxMDXM— Xavier Thomas 1️⃣9️⃣ (@atxlete) November 29, 2016
