Recruiting outlook: Gamecocks set sights on closing strong with 2017 class

0:55 700th win for Irmo basketball coach Tim Whipple Pause

5:43 Will Muschamp reacts after USC loss to Clemson

1:03 Bowl game is 'going to be huge' for Gamecocks

1:52 Phil Kornblut: The message Muschamp must sell on recruiting trail

1:40 Columbia home security camera shows man stealing package from porch

9:50 Gamecocks wrap a win over Louisville

0:55 Muschamp explains importance of bowl bid, accompanying practices

1:55 The topsy turvy relationship of Donald Trump and Nikki Haley

2:11 Chenjerai Kumanyika, from world-famous rapper to Clemson educator