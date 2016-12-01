Recruiting outlook: Gamecocks set sights on closing strong with 2017 class

National Signing Day is two months away, and South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp and his staff are on the road meeting with commitments and remaining targets.
The essentials for the upcoming recruiting rush:
DATES TO KNOW
▪ A contact period (face-to-face contact allowed) began Sunday and runs through Dec. 11, then resumes Jan. 12 through 28. During that time, schools are allowed six in-person, off-campus contacts with a prospect during this period, but no more than one per week.
▪ A dead period lasts from Dec. 12 to Jan. 11. No face-to-face contact is allowed, but communication between coaches and recruits can continue.
▪ The Gamecocks will have two weekends to host official visits ahead of the dead period, then three weekends available in January.
▪ Signing day this cycle falls on Wednesday, Feb. 1
THE CLASS IN PROGRESS
South Carolina has a 20-member group that includes nine on offense and 11 on defense. Nine are from the state of South Carolina, and four more are from North Carolina.
State breakdown: SC (9); NC (4); Ga. (4); Fla. (2); Tenn. (1).
Position breakdown: QB (1); RB (1); WR (3); TE (1); OL (3); DL (2); LB (4); DB (5)
TOP COMMITMENTS
▪ Jamyest Williams: 5-9, 170; Under Armour All-American cornerback from Georgia was one of the first prospects USC visited this week. Taking other official visits, including this weekend to Oklahoma.
▪ OrTre Smith: 6-3, 215; U.S. Army All-American wide receiver, Shrine Bowl selection and Mr. Football finalist out of Wando High. Recovering from ankle injury.
▪ Hamsah Nasirildeen: 6-3, 210; U.S. Army All-American, Shrine Bowl selection. Recently took official visit to Florida State.
▪ MJ Webb: 6-3, 270; defensive lineman had 20 tackles for loss as a senior, is one of two USC commitments on the D-line.
▪ Shi Smith: 5-10, 175; speedy Shrine Bowl selection offered by previous staff, remained priority under Muschamp.
All five of these pledges are four-star prospects, according to the 247Sports Composite rating that factors in all networks.
THREE STORYLINES
▪ Completing the class: South Carolina must keep the class intact, and some attrition is possible. Expect the Gamecocks to sign a full class of 25.
▪ Early enrollees: Four commitments are on track to enroll mid-year in January (OrTre Smith; MJ Webb; OL Summie Carlay; and DB Jaylin Dickerson). Remaining junior college targets could also enroll early.
▪ Positions of need: Look for USC to finish the class with some additional offensive and defensive linemen, as well as an additional defensive back or two.
WHERE USC’S CLASS RANKS
▪ 247Sports: No. 10
▪ Rivals: No. 12
▪ ESPN: No. 17
▪ Scout: No. 24
▪ 247Sports Composite: No. 15
