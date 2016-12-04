Top prospect Xavier Thomas’ top 7 includes South Carolina, Clemson

Xavier Thomas, one of the country’s top high school football prospects for Class of 2018, revealed his top seven schools Sunday and Clemson and South Carolina are in the mix.
In a video posted on Twitter, the junior defensive end’s top seven schools (in no order) were Florida, South Carolina, Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Florida State. He has visited all but Ohio State and FSU since September with multiple stops at USC and Clemson. USC and Clemson coaches also were in attendance at Thomas’ games this year.
Thomas said Sunday night he is unsure when he will announce his commitment. In January, he will be leaving Wilson High School to attend IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.
Thomas had 131 tackles and seven sacks this year for Wilson, which lost to Chapin in the first round of the playoffs. 247Sports ranks Thomas as No. 2 prospect in country for Class of 2018.
Top 7️⃣ (No Order) pic.twitter.com/SBgKElMPvO— Xavier Thomas 1️⃣9️⃣ (@atxlete) December 4, 2016
