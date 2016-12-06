USC Recruiting

December 6, 2016 10:53 PM

Will Muschamp drops in on Gamecocks commit M.J. Webb

Posted by Ben Breiner

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp was in Columbia on Sunday for the bowl announcement, but with players taking finals, he got back on the road recruiting.

Gamecocks defensive end commitment M.J. Webb tweeted Muschamp, along with defensive line coach Lance Thompson, visited him and his family at their home in Georgia. Webb is a four-star prospect, rated as a top-250 player nationally and is one of the top four prospects in USC’s current class.

In his senior season, Webb helped lead Morgan County to an 8-3 record and a region title.

A day earlier, Gamecocks offensive coordinator Kurt Roper saw quarterback commit Jay Urich, when the Wren signal-caller was in Columbia for a doctors visit at the USC Department of Orthopaedic Surgery.

Urich hurt his shoulder in a season-ending loss to Ridge View. He threw for 2,055 yards and ran for 1,036 with 35 total touchdowns as a senior.

