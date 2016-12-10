Gamecocks in the Shrine Bowl: 8 commits slated for all-star game

The Gamecocks will be well-represented with Class of 2017 commitments in this year’s Shrine Bowl.
USC has eight future players in this year’s all-star game featuring the best in the Carolinas. The game will be played Saturday, Dec. 17, at Wofford College in Spartanburg. Practices begin Monday.
Three commits who were selected for the game won’t participate, including Wando receiver OrTre Smith (injury); Rocky Mount linebacker Sherrod Greene (state championship game); and Pinecrest safety Jaylin Dickerson (unspecified).
USC commits from South Carolina who are set to play in the game are:
▪ Union wide receiver Shi Smith;
▪ Chapin tight end Will Register;
▪ Woodmont linebacker Davonne Bowen;
▪ Lakewood defensive end Tyreek Johnson;
▪ Ridge View linebacker Damani Staley; and
▪ Laurens offensive lineman Summie Carlay.
Gamecocks commits from North Carolina who will play in the Shrine Bowl include:
▪ Concord safety Hamsah Nasirildeen; and
▪ Mallard Creek offensive lineman Eric Douglas.
