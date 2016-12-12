FSU still in pursuit of USC commit Hamsah Nasirildeen

South Carolina commit Hamsah Nasirildeen continues to hear from Florida State but said the Gamecocks have a “solid lead” over the Seminoles with less than two months until Signing Day.
The four-star recruit said after Monday’s Shrine Bowl practice that he sees an opportunity to come in and play early at USC if he works hard enough.
“They’re not promising me anything, but at the same time they’re telling me you have an opportunity here and it’s on you and what you do,” Nasirildeen told The State. “It all depends on how hard I want to work.”
The chance to play for Carolina head coach Will Muschamp and defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson is the biggest reason why the Gamecocks continue to hold off FSU for the Concord safety.
“They’re trying to put me in position to help the program and help myself,” he said.
Florida State running backs coach and special teams coordinator Jay Graham is keeping the Seminoles in the mix.
The former South Carolina running backs coach is also from Concord.
“That’s the only coach in the whole country that’s from Concord, so it’s kind of a unique situation,” Nasirildeen said.
Nasirildeen is a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 127 prospect in the country according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.
