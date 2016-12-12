T.J. Moore hopes to get to know new USC OL coach before decision

Mallard Creek offensive lineman T.J. Moore, a South Carolina target, is hoping to know who the new Gamecocks offensive line coach is before committing.
Moore said he received a call from USC coach Will Muschamp the day it was announced that Shawn Elliott was leaving for Georgia State.
“He was like, ‘Let me get an offensive line coach before you make your decision anywhere,’ ” Moore said of his talk with Muschamp. “I’m going to try to wait it out, but it’s getting near the deadline. February 3rd is the deadline, and I’ve got to make my decision because spots are filling up quickly. I’m going to see how everything goes.”
Moore, a one-time Gamecocks commitment, will take an official visit to South Carolina Jan. 13-15. That trip will be a big chance for USC to get back in Moore’s top group.
The Gamecocks dropped off after Elliott’s departure.
“I don’t feel the same way I did about them because Coach Elliott left. That was a big factor and a big part of how I felt about South Carolina, but they’re still great people and great coaches,” he said. “I’ve been down there a good amount of times so I know a lot about South Carolina. I’m just going to go down there and see how the visit goes and go from there.”
