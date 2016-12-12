Gamecocks commits recruiting NC DL Matthew Butler to join them at USC

Defensive lineman Matthew Butler of Garner, N.C., will announce his college decision Dec. 21. Some South Carolina commits are trying to help the Gamecocks make a late push.
Butler said after Monday morning’s Shrine Bowl practice that USC commits Eric Douglas, Hamsah Nasirildeen and Jaylin Dickerson are trying to convince him to join them in Columbia.
Douglas and Nasirildeen are playing in the Shrine Bowl, while Dickerson will miss the game because of an injury.
Butler said he enjoyed going against Douglas, who could be a future teammate, as well as USC target T.J. Moore, in practice.
“They’re top linemen in this state,” he said. “There’s a possibility I could go to the school Eric’s committed to, and T.J. and I have three of the top same schools, so it’s cool going against them.”
Butler has a top six, in no order, of South Carolina, N.C. State, Tennessee, Penn State, Texas A&M and Duke.
He said he hears from all six of the schools daily, and Carolina coach Will Muschamp is the main reason why the Gamecocks are in the mix.
“He wants me, and I want to play for a good head coach,” Butler said. “I want to play defense and make it to the NFL. I understand that takes work and coaching and focus and your brain and all of that. I’m looking for the school that’s going to help me accomplish all of my goals on the field and off the field.”
