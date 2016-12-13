Xavier Thomas’ Top 2 has a home-state feel

Wilson defensive end Xavier Thomas, who will be playing his senior season outside the Palmetto State, announced his top two schools on Tuesday night.
“I am committing to returning to my home state of South Carolina to play for either USC or Clemson,” Thomas tweeted.
... ... pic.twitter.com/Vf6FUNS9VT— Xavier Thomas 1️⃣9️⃣ (@atxlete) December 14, 2016
Thomas, one of the nation’s top prospect for Class of 2018, announced last month he will be playing his final year of high school at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.
“Me switching schools will NOT affect my college decision at all,” he tweeted previously.
Just last week he announced a top group of seven schools. He teased Tuesday night’s announcement earlier in the day with: “Scratch the top 7, I have HUGE news. This will be my last announcement until I announce what college I’m going to.”
Thomas had 131 tackles and seven sacks this year for Wilson.
