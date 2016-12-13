Muschamp reaches out with message to USC’s O-line commits

When South Carolina offensive line coach Shawn Elliott was hired as head coach at Georgia State, coach Will Muschamp delivered the news to his line commits.
Shrine Bowl players Summie Carlay and Eric Douglas said they haven’t spoken to Elliott since he moved on, but both said they were fine with that.
“I know it’s a real busy time for him,” said Carlay, who graduated from Laurens and will enroll early at USC. “I’m excited for (him). I’m just trying to let him get some time to transition before contacting him.”
Douglas saw the rumors Elliott was high on the Panthers’ list in the morning at school. It wasn’t much later in the day when the news broke.
“I didn’t really know it would happen that quick,” Douglas said. “So actually, I was in the weight room and Will Muschamp called me. He just told me, ‘You’re still my top priority right now.’ And I told him, ‘Like you told me when I was in your office when you wanted me to commit to you, I believe in you, I trust the process.’ ”
Offensive line target and decommit T.J. Moore, Douglas’ teammate at Mallard Creek (N.C.), also said Muschamp reached out to him, asking him to hold off on a decision until the job is filled.
Both linemen expressed confidence in Muschamp’s ability to pick the next coach for their position. Carlay put any questions about it out of mind.
“I’ll just wait till it happens,” Carlay said.
Douglas is ready to get started.
“They just told me to be patient,” Douglas said. “That we’ll get an offensive line coach. I don’t really care who comes in. If coach Muschamp had his wife as the O-line coach, I’ll be there and I’ll be ready to work for whoever.”
