New opportunity awaits Kaleb Chalmers at USC

Kaleb Chalmers’ second chance came this year in junior college and paved the way for another opportunity to play closer to home.
The former Greenwood High standout and Clemson cornerback announced a decision to sign with South Carolina on Wednesday.
“It’s a story for him having that opportunity to be a part of both programs,” said his father, Anthony Chalmers. “We are appreciative of the opportunity he had (at Clemson) and the things he did there. Having this opportunity to go play at Carolina, we’re looking forward to it.”
Kaleb Chalmers said he was excited for the chance at South Carolina and thanked family and friends in attendance at a brief signing ceremony at the school. He didn’t take questions from the media.
Chalmers originally signed with Clemson in 2015 and redshirted. He was dismissed from the program following a March 2016 arrest on drug possession charges in Clinton. He spent one season at Northwest Mississippi Community College.
Chalmers made a mistake and knows it, said Greenwood coach Dan Pippin, adding he has grown through his journey from Greenwood to Clemson to junior college, and now USC.
“I told everybody I’m going to put my name on this kid,” Pippin said. “I don’t know how much you can guarantee anything anymore with anybody, but he’s as big of a guarantee of a kid that I’ve had. I’m behind him 100 percent.”
He will be a midyear enrollee with the Gamecocks and have three years to play three.
Playing for both Clemson and USC in a career is rare but not unprecedented. Defensive lineman Paul Williams is the last player to letter for both schools. He lettered for Clemson in 1978 and for South Carolina in 1980, according to Clemson sports information.
South Carolina’s previous coaching staff recruited Chalmers before he signed with the Tigers. The new staff, under Will Muschamp, began recruiting him during his season at Northwest Mississippi.
“Those coaches down there did a great job preparing him for this opportunity,” Anthony Chalmers said. “Being able to be close to home and to family, it means a lot.”
Kaleb Chalmers had 26 tackles with 12 passes broken up and one interception in one season at junior college.
He played his senior season at Greenwood under Pippin, but was injured much of the year. He made a big impression on the coach when he returned from that injury late in the regular season, helped lead the Eagles into the playoffs and played in the Shrine Bowl.
“He’s got great ball skills, great hips, and he’ll strike you,” Pippin said. “He’s going to hit you. He’s going to hit you with a lot of force and he likes it.”
Chalmers passed on chances to play in 2016 at a smaller school. He returned to Greenwood over the summer to train.
“There was no doubt in my mind right then that he was going to be fine and that he was going to sign some place big,” Pippin said. “Kids need a break, they need a chance. Kaleb is one of those kids that I think is worth someone giving him a chance. For him to be able to go through the adversities that he’s went through and be able to sign, it’s great for him and his family, and for us.”
