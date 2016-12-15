2 incoming Gamecocks named junior college All-Americans

Two future Gamecocks were honored for their 2016 seasons in junior college.
Offensive lineman Dennis Daley was named first-team All-American by the National Junior College Athletic Association after his sophomore season at Georgia Military College.
Daley committed to the previous coaching staff out of Ridge View High in Columbia and stayed committed through the transition to Will Muschamp. Daley will enroll at USC this summer.
Defensive back Keisean Nixon of Arizona Western earned second-team All-American honors. Nixon signed with the Gamecocks this week and will be a January enrollee. He recorded 30 tackles with six interceptions, returning two for scores, and five pass breakups in 2016.
Gamecocks target Javon Kinlaw (Jones County/Mississippi) earned second-team honors. He had 26 tackles and 4.5 sacks.
