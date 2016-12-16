Damani Staley learning how to play linebacker in Shrine Bowl

2:50 Columbia developed Huntstand app mapping bright future for Lanford Holloway Pause

1:34 Corruption in the South Carolina State House

5:12 Dawn Staley recaps the Gamecocks' win over Clemson

8:46 Victim Felicia Sanders talks about Dylann Roof guilty verdict

0:18 Caravan carrying Dylann Roof exits the Charleston Federal Courthouse

4:00 QB Bobby Fuller reminisces about USC playing days, his moment in the movies

1:46 China Jushi USA plant president explains what the new manufacturer will make

7:47 Clemson begins preparations for Ohio State, Fiesta Bowl

0:59 Will Muschamp explains bowl practice philosophy