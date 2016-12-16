Damani Staley learning how to play linebacker in Shrine Bowl

Damani Staley is getting a little taste of what college will be like this week at the 80th annual Shrine Bowl.
In addition to going against high level talent, the Ridge View senior is playing linebacker, a position he was recruited for and will play next season at South Carolina. Staley has played a bulk of his past two season wreaking havoc from his defensive end spot. He had 28 sacks this season in leading the Midlands for the second straight year and 49 over the past two years.
Staley likely will play the ‘buck’ linebacker spot for the Gamecocks’ 3-4 defense, which the South Carolina squad is running this week at the Shrine Bowl.
"At Ridge View I was mostly on the line with my hand on the ground," Staley said. "Playing linebacker gives me a chance to come off edge more and play in space."
In practices this week, Staley also was responsible for covering running backs out of the backfield and tight ends including Chapin’s Will Register, a future teammate at USC.
Ridge View coach Perry Parks said Staley only had to drop in coverage a few times this season but isn’t worried about his standout adjusting to his new role in college or this week.
"He can do it," Parks said. “We didn’t have to have him do it this year because he is so good at rushing the passer. But he is a great athlete, one of the fastest on the team and no question he could cover guys."
Staley isn’t the only local player adjusting to the position switch this week. Spring Valley’s Shaun Moore is seeing time at linebacker after playing in the secondary for the Vikings.
Moore, who recorded 45 tackles and 10 pass breakups this season, said the biggest challenge this has been keeping up with the speedy receivers he has faced this week.
"It isn’t a big adjustment, I try to pride myself for being as versatile as I can," Moore said. "You are taking on tackles and guards. I think I can handle it."
80th annual Shrine Bowl
When: Saturday, 2 p.m.
Where: Wofford’s Gibbs Stadium, Spartanburg
TV: Game will be streamed on www.espn3.com and then re-aired on ESPNU later this month.
Radio: 102.7 FM
Midlands Players in the game: Cam Butler (Ridge View), Dawson Henis (River Bluff), DL Shaeem Haltiwanger (White Knoll), OL Ryan Hiller (Westwood), LB Shaun Moore (Spring Valley), Tay Pringle (Brookland-Cayce), TE Will Register (Chapin), LB Damani Staley (Ridge View). Airport’s Kerryon Richardson was selected but can’t play because of injury. Dutch Fork’s Austin Connor and Malik Sumter were selected but won’t play because Silver Foxes in state championship.
Midlands Coaches in the game: Head coach Phil Strickland (Newberry), Assistants Jimmy Kinard and Trey Wallace (Airport)
