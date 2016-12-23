Gamecocks DE target Brad Johnson explains appeal of top three

Pendleton High School defensive lineman and South Carolina target Brad Johnson had already laid out his top three schools as he sits less than two months from National Signing Day.
What was the biggest selling point for the Gamecocks, along with Tennessee and Virginia Tech?
The coaching.
"USC, the defensive coach is coach Muschamp," Johnson said. "As soon as he came in with the new staff, he never stopped. He was relentless with recruiting me. And that was something I really favored with them."
Johnson closed his high school career being named South Carolina's defensive MVP at the Shrine Bowl after a team-high seven tackles, two for loss. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound end has risen to a four-start prospect.
He visited Blacksburg, Va., before the Shrine Bowl and plans to come to Columbia the weekend of Jan. 13-15 and visit the Volunteers the next weekend. After that, he plans to make a decision.
Although the home-state team has been on him, the other two schools made solid pitches.
"With Virginia Tech, coach (Charley) Wiles and Bud Foster, and that defensive-minded coaching," Johnson said. "I just fell in love with them too. And Tennessee with coach, (Steve) Stripling, the defense line coach, he was kind of with me from the start too."
As a senior for the Bulldogs, he had 13 sacks, 43 tackles, a blocked kick and two forced fumbles, numbers that slipped a bit from the year before because he moonlighted on offense. A run of injuries forced him into action at tailback, where he surpassed the 100-yard mark four times and ran for 693 yards and five scores on 75 carries.
He played in the Shrine Bowl with six Gamecocks commits on his team, and two more on the North Carolina squad, and don't think his teammates weren't delivering a bit of a recruiting pitch.
"Somewhat, but not too much," Johnson said. "They were in my ear a little bit, everybody from different schools, but it wasn't too much."
