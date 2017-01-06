USC Recruiting

January 6, 2017 7:56 PM

Gamecocks make top five for four-star Georgia lineman Tony Gray

Posted by Ben Breiner

South Carolina already has a top prospect committed from Georgia powerhouse Grayson High School in four-star cornerback Jamyest Williams.

Now the Gamecocks are trending with another.

Grayson offensive tackle Tony Gray, currently the No. 27 prospect at his position by 247Sports, listed the Gamecocks in a top five he released Friday. The 6-foot-5, 290-pound four-star Under Armor All-American rounded out the group with Florida, Florida State, Ole Miss and Auburn.

Gray is the fifth-highest rated offensive tackle still uncommitted.

