USC Recruiting

January 12, 2017 5:33 PM

Gamecocks DL target Stephon Wynn leaves S.C. for IMG Academy

Posted by Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

When top 2018 recruit Xavier Thomas left South Carolina for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, it seemed Gamecocks coaches would be making the trek down that way with regularity.

Now those trips become twice as important.

T.L. Hanna defensive lineman Stephon Wynn Jr., a four-star prospect and the No. 3 player in South Carolina for 2018 by the 247Sports composite, announced Thursday he too will transfer to IMG.

The 6-foot-4, 260 pound end had already announced a top eight of South Carolina, Clemson, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia Tech. Wynn visited Columbia several times in 2016. He is rated as the No. 5 strongside defensive end in the country by 247.

Related content

USC Recruiting

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Eric Douglas fully committed to Gamecocks

View more video

Sports Videos