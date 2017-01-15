Brad Johnson Sunday night update

South Carolina target Brad Johnson of Pendleton is down to a final two, according to his high school coach Paul Sutherland.
Sutherland told The State Sunday night that Johnson has eliminated Tennessee and will choose between USC and Virginia Tech. He was scheduled to visit Tennessee next weekend but will not make the trip.
Johnson took an official visit to South Carolina over the weekend.
“I’ve got some decisions to make. I wouldn’t say there’s a number one,” Johnson said earlier Sunday. “Virginia Tech and South Carolina are right there. There are certain things that distinguish both of the two. There are differences and similarities.”
Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente is scheduled to have an in-home visit this week, while Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp will have his in-home visit the following week.
Sutherland said Johnson loves both of his final two schools and both coaching staffs and is genuinely torn between the two programs.
