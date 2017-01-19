Jamyest Williams sets signing day announcement

Georgia will have South Carolina commit Jamyest Williams on campus for an official visit that begins Friday, The Telegraph has confirmed.
Williams recently said he planned to take a visit to both Georgia and South Carolina. With a trip to the Gamecocks coming on Jan. 27, the weekend prior to National Signing Day on Feb. 1, the date being set reaffirms his intention to take one last look at Georgia’s program.
“I’ve known these (current Georgia commits) for years,” Williams said. “So I must say that playing at home is always in the back of my mind, even with my commitment already on the table.”
Williams committed to South Carolina on Aug. 27, citing Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp and defensive backs coach Tavaris Robinson and their experience in the defensive backfield as the reasons for the commitment. But Georgia’s staff offers similar knowledge with defensive backs as both head coach Kirby Smart and defensive coordinator Mel Tucker have a history of playing defensive back at the collegiate level and coaching the position group, as well.
The final decision for the highly coveted cornerback will come at 9 a.m. Feb. 1 at Grayson High.
Numerous players already committed to Georgia have stated their vote of confidence in Williams heading to Georgia, both in direct contact with The Telegraph and on social media outlets. The term “flip,” from the Georgia commitments, has been frequently alluded to when mentioning Williams.
Williams told The State on Jan. 6 that he was 100 percent committed to South Carolina and suggested there was no chance he would flip to the Bulldogs.
Williams ranks as the eighth-overall cornerback nationally, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings, and played in the Under Armour All-American Game on Jan 1. Along with being regarded as a lockdown defender, Williams collected 108 receiving yards and a touchdown as a senior. Williams also was a special team star on Grayson’s GHSA Class 7A championship team.
Comments