Jamyest Williams wraps up Georgia official with key USC visit coming up

Four-star South Carolina cornerback commitment Jamyest Williams completed his official visit Sunday with the home-state Georgia Bulldogs.
The Gamecocks will fight the next 10 days to keep him in the fold for the 2017 class. Williams’ final visit is to USC and begins Friday. National Signing Day is Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Williams, who grew up in Athens, Ga., told 247Sports that his latest visit with the Bulldogs was a “business trip.”
“This visit affects my decision a bit,” Williams told 247Sports’ Kipp Adams. “It makes it tougher for me. My father and I were evaluating the pros and cons of both programs while we were there. It was a good time. We are going to pray about it and figure out what the best fit is for me.”
Williams is the highest-rated commitment in the Gamecocks’ class. Earlier this month he classified the strength of his commitment to USC as “100 percent” and said he had no plans to flip to Georgia.
He has cited his relationship with USC assistant Travaris Robinson and head coach Will Muschamp as being big factors in picking the Gamecocks.
“I think it’s going to put me in the best place I can see for myself, instead of where everybody else wants,” Williams said. “What really made me think, ‘South Carolina, South Carolina’ … it was when I was coming back from The Opening with Jalen Tabor, and I was talking to him on the plane and he was just telling me how T-Rob prepared him as a man, not just as a football player.”
Grayson teammates, top DB Deangelo Gibbs (enrolled at #UGA) & priority target DB Jamyest Williams (on an OV), pose for a picture with Kirby. pic.twitter.com/xN9Cq6dLcn— UGA Football Live (@UGAfootballLive) January 21, 2017
