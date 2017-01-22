Top Gamecocks commit flips pledge to Florida State

Defensive back Hamsah Nasirildeen of Concord, N.C., has flipped his commitment from South Carolina to Florida State.
Nasirildeen announced his decision on Sunday night via Twitter.
“After discussions with my family and much prayer I have decided it is in my best interest to decommit from the University of South Carolina,” Nasirildeen wrote. “I would also like to announce at this time my commitment to Florida State University.”
I will do interviews on Tuesday pic.twitter.com/XsBhHPGxXU— 2k (@nasirildeen) January 23, 2017
He took his official visit with the Gamecocks a week ago. He visited FSU in the fall.
Florida State running backs coach and recruiter Jay Graham is also from Concord.
Nasirildeen in December during Shrine Bowl week declared that the Gamecocks had a “solid lead” over the Seminoles.
Nasirildeen is a four-star prospect and was the second-highest rated commit in the USC class. The Gamecocks now have 22 committed for the 2017 class.
The Gamecocks will fight to keep their highest-rated commit in the class, four-star cornerback Jamyest Williams. Williams visited Georgia over the weekend and is a threat to flip to the home-state Bulldogs.
