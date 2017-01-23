Countdown to Gamecocks’ signing day: 5 decisions to watch

With National Signing Day a little more than a week away, Will Muschamp and South Carolina await the final decisions of several prospects.
The Gamecocks have 22 commitments, are expected to sign a full class of 25 and, at the moment, are recruiting at least seven prospects for the final three spots.
1. Jamyest Williams
Cornerback; 5-foot-9, 170 pounds; Loganville, Ga.; 4 stars
▪ The battle: USC vs. Georgia
▪ The skinny: The Gamecocks’ top commitment grew up in Athens and is fresh off an official visit with the Bulldogs. He is a crown jewel of the class and one USC won’t want to lose now that Hamsah Nasirildeen flipped to Florida State. He has maintained that he’s 100 percent committed to the Gamecocks and will take his final visit this weekend at USC.
▪ The decision: Signing day
2. Javon Kinlaw
Defensive lineman; 6-foot-6, 318 pounds; Jones County Junior College (Miss.); 4 stars
▪ The battle: USC vs. Southern Cal
▪ The skinny: The one-time Gamecocks commitment, originally from Goose Creek, recently eliminated Alabama from contention. He has said USC holds a big lead but that it will be “a tough decision.” An official visit to Columbia this weekend will go a long way toward getting Kinlaw back in the fold with the Gamecocks.
▪ The decision: Jan. 31
3. Brad Johnson
Defensive lineman; 6-foot-3, 230 pounds; Pendleton; 4 stars
▪ The battle: USC vs. Virginia Tech
▪ The skinny: He’s been a priority for the Gamecocks since Will Muschamp was hired, but USC and Virginia Tech are neck-and-neck as the recruiting cycle winds down. His high school coach, Paul Sutherland, said Johnson “is legitimately torn” between the Gamecocks and Hokies. The Shrine Bowler is expected to announce before signing day. Muschamp has an in-home visit with Johnson this week.
▪ The decision: Any day now
4. Aaron Sterling
Defensive lineman; 6-foot-3, 250 pounds; Tucker, Ga.; 3 stars
▪ The battle: USC vs. Tennessee
▪ The skinny: The Under Armour All-American is coming off back-to-back visits to Georgia and Tennessee in the same week and will close out with the Gamecocks this coming weekend. The former Alabama commitment told 247Sports he will decide between the Gamecocks and Volunteers.
▪ The decision: Signing day
5. Devonte Wyatt
Defensive lineman; 6-foot-4, 300 pounds; Decatur, Ga.; 4 stars
▪ The battle: USC vs. Georgia
▪ The skinny: Here’s another USC-Georgia fight that will come down to the end. And he’s a one-time Gamecocks commitment. He continues to say good things about USC, including that he enjoyed his official there more than his visit to Georgia. “I got more attention from the Gamecocks,” he said.
▪ The decision: Signing day
Three more
▪ Jordan Carty: Offensive lineman from Hollywood, Fla., says USC is his favorite. Will visit this weekend.
▪ Jaylen Twyman: Washington, D.C., defensive lineman will decide on signing day between the Gamecocks and Pitt.
▪ Mike Hughes: One of the nation’s top junior college cornerbacks has visited USC and East Carolina. Also considering TCU, Auburn and Ole Miss.
Comments