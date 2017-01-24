Florida RB maintains USC commitment; Muschamp checks on instate QB

Longtime South Carolina running back commitment Kyshaun Bryan of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., continues to stick publicly with his pledge to the Gamecocks despite reports that the Gamecocks don’t plan to sign him.
Bryan acknowledged a lack of contact in recent weeks from the Gamecocks. He visited Pitt last weekend and will visit Iowa this coming weekend. On Monday, Bryan confirmed there has been some new contact from USC.
“Yes, but I won’t be saying anything about what I am doing til after the Iowa visit this week.”
Bryan’s feeling is that he’s still wanted by USC.
Bryan had been committed to South Carolina since April.
This season he rushed for 737 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 6.9 yards per carry, for south Florida powerhouse school St. Thomas Aquinas.
▪ DE Aaron Sterling of Tucker, Ga., told 247Sports that he is down to USC and Tennessee. He visited Georgia and Tennessee late last week. He will visit USC this weekend and announce on National Signing Day.
▪ USC coach Will Muschamp stopped by Dillon High on Friday to look in on QB Brayden Hawkins. “They are very interested. That’s what they told us.” Hawkins will attend an upcoming USC junior day. He’s thinking an offer from Boston College could come this week. He’s also drawing interest from Michigan, Ohio State, Florida, Michigan State, Maryland, Purdue, Western Kentucky, Virginia Tech, Duke, NC State and Old Dominion.
▪ Kicker BT Potter of South Pointe was at USC Saturday for a junior day. “It was great. The new facility they are getting is going to be awesome. I really liked the interest the coaches showed in me.” Potter will go to Clemson March 4. He has an offer from Mercer.
▪ DE Jaylen Joyner of Orlando was offered by USC last week. That was his first offer from an SEC program. “I was excited. I didn’t want to show too much emotion when he told me. I was smiling but in my head I was screaming knowing that I got a offer from the same school my old teammate from First Coast, Sherrod Pittman. I would most definitely want to visit USC soon.” Joyner also has offers from Indiana, FAU, Toledo, Charlotte, Bowling Green and Central Michigan.
▪ DB Sevyn Banks of Orlando picked up an offer from USC last week and now has the Gamecocks among the top schools on his early list. “Coach Lance Thompson he said he liked my film and how I’m a big corner that is fast and can cover.” Banks also has offers from Auburn, Florida, Maryland, Bowling Green, Buffalo and FIU.
▪ DB Imani Partlow of Orlando was one of five prospects at Jones High School offered last week by USC. “It was an amazing experience and I was just happy it came from a school I actually like. My family stays very close to South Carolina so they will definitely be one of my top schools when it’s all said and done. They said they like how all of us play and that they would love to see me and my teammates at South Carolina in the future.”
