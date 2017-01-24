USC Recruiting

January 24, 2017 8:45 AM

Gamecocks offer Chapin offensive lineman

Posted by Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

South Carolina’s football team will add a local talent on signing day next week in Chapin tight end Will Register.

And going forward, the Gamecocks staff will try to go back to the same well.

Offensive lineman Hank Manos, Register’s Chapin teammate, tweeted Tuesday morning he’d been offered by the South Carolina staff. The 6-foot-4, 275-pound 2018 center had seen his interest rise of late and new USC offensive line coach Eric Wolford visited Manos at school Monday.

Wolford and head coach Will Muschamp called Manos Tuesday to inform him of the offer.

“This offer means the world to me. It's such a blessing to be offered by an elite program like South Carolina,” Manos said.

Manos also picked up an offer from East Carolina on Tuesday and has been offered by N.C. State and from former USC offensive line coach Shawn Elliott’s Georgia State team. Appalachian State also showed interest.

He has visited South Carolina at least four times, including a trip to a bowl practice in December.

Manos was part of an offensive line that paved the way for several explosive offenses. In 2015, he helped block for quarterback Logan Bailey, who accounted for 66 touchdowns and 4,290 total yards. A year later, the Eagles averaged 390 yards and 34 points per game.

Manos also is the No. 1 ranked heavyweight wrestler in Class 4A, according to SCMat and placed first in the Inferno Invitational in Elbert County, Georgia. over the weekend.

Phil Kornblut: Muschamp, USC staff focus on in-state recruits

Phil Kornblut breaks down why in-state players make up a large part of Will Muschamp's first full recruiting class as South Carolina's coach.

Related content

USC Recruiting

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Phil Kornblut: Key storylines for USC as signing day nears

View more video

Sports Videos