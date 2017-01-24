Gamecocks offer Chapin offensive lineman

South Carolina’s football team will add a local talent on signing day next week in Chapin tight end Will Register.
And going forward, the Gamecocks staff will try to go back to the same well.
Offensive lineman Hank Manos, Register’s Chapin teammate, tweeted Tuesday morning he’d been offered by the South Carolina staff. The 6-foot-4, 275-pound 2018 center had seen his interest rise of late and new USC offensive line coach Eric Wolford visited Manos at school Monday.
Wolford and head coach Will Muschamp called Manos Tuesday to inform him of the offer.
“This offer means the world to me. It's such a blessing to be offered by an elite program like South Carolina,” Manos said.
Beyond excited to receive an offer from the University of South Carolina! @CoachWMuschamp @FBCoachWolf @TheBigSpur247 #SpursUp pic.twitter.com/sYxpAPleQp— Hank Manos (@hank_manos) January 24, 2017
We need this monster!! #SpursUp https://t.co/iRZbFUpEOc— Will Register (@WRegister88) January 24, 2017
Manos also picked up an offer from East Carolina on Tuesday and has been offered by N.C. State and from former USC offensive line coach Shawn Elliott’s Georgia State team. Appalachian State also showed interest.
He has visited South Carolina at least four times, including a trip to a bowl practice in December.
Manos was part of an offensive line that paved the way for several explosive offenses. In 2015, he helped block for quarterback Logan Bailey, who accounted for 66 touchdowns and 4,290 total yards. A year later, the Eagles averaged 390 yards and 34 points per game.
Manos also is the No. 1 ranked heavyweight wrestler in Class 4A, according to SCMat and placed first in the Inferno Invitational in Elbert County, Georgia. over the weekend.
