The final push: Where USC’s 2017 recruiting class stands

With National Signing Day a week away, a breakdown of where South Carolina’s class first full class under Will Muschamp ranks and more.
DATES TO KNOW
▪ National Signing Day is Wednesday, Feb. 1.
▪ A contact period (face-to-face contact allowed on or off campus) lasts through this weekend. A dead period begins Monday. No face-to-face contact is allowed, but communication between coaches and recruits can continue.
WHERE USC’S CLASS RANKS
▪ 247Sports: No. 14
▪ Rivals: No. 12
▪ ESPN: No. 16
▪ Scout: No. 23
▪ 247Sports Composite: No. 20 (factors in all networks)
SEC CLASS RANKINGS
According to 247Sports Composite
1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. LSU
4. Auburn
5. Texas A&M
6. Tennessee
7. South Carolina
8. Florida
9. Kentucky
10. Mississippi State
11. Arkansas
12. Missouri
13. Ole Miss
14. Vanderbilt
THE CLASS IN PROGRESS
South Carolina has a 22-member group that includes 10 on offense and 12 on defense.
▪ State breakdown: SC (10); NC (3); Ga. (5); Fla. (2); Tenn. (1); Calif. (1). Junior college prospects are listed with their home state.
▪ Position breakdown: QB (1); RB (1); WR (3); TE (1); OL (4); DL (2); LB (4); DB (6)
4 TOP COMMITMENTS
▪ Jamyest Williams, CB (5-9, 170): The Gamecocks’ top commitment in the class grew up in Athens, is coming off an official visit with the Bulldogs and will be at USC this weekend. His final decision comes signing day.
▪ OrTre Smith, WR (6-3, 215): He’s a U.S. Army All-American, Shrine Bowl selection and Mr. Football finalist out of Wando High. Smith enrolled early and is recovering from an ankle injury.
▪ MJ Webb, DL (6-3, 270): The defensive lineman from Madison, Ga., had 20 tackles for loss as a senior. Webb enrolled early and practiced with the team before the Birmingham Bowl.
▪ Shi Smith, WR (5-10, 175): The speedy Shrine Bowl selection from Union was offered by the previous staff and remained a priority under Muschamp.
4 TOP TARGETS
▪ Javon Kinlaw, DL (6-6, 318): The one-time Gamecocks commitment, originally from Goose Creek and now at junior college, will decide signing day between South Carolina and Southern Cal. An official visit to Columbia this weekend will go a long way toward getting Kinlaw back in the fold.
▪ Brad Johnson, DL (6-3, 230): Johnson starred at Pendleton High, just a stone’s throw from Clemson. He’ll choose between the Gamecocks and Virginia Tech. An announcement could come any day.
▪ Aaron Sterling, DL (6-3, 250): The Under Armour All-American is coming off visits to Georgia and Tennessee and will close with the Gamecocks this coming weekend. The former Alabama commitment told 247Sports he will decide signing day between the Gamecocks and Volunteers.
▪ Jordan Carty, OL (6-7, 265): The offensive lineman from Hollywood, Fla., took an official visit to Ole Miss this month and enjoyed it. But USC has been his favorite for some time and the Gamecocks remain out front. He visits USC this weekend.
Comments