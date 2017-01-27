The Bentley factor: Chad Terrell knows he can succeed right away at USC

Most freshmen will redshirt, and know they’ll redshirt, even if they don’t like to admit it. It’s the system of major college football – they’re all high-school stars but in college, you have to wait your turn.
North Paulding High receiver – scratch that, South Carolina receiver – Chad Terrell knows the numbers, but isn’t concerned about his playing time in 2017. The Gamecocks still need a third receiver behind Deebo Samuel and Bryan Edwards, and he’s a top candidate to be it.
Plus, one of the main reasons he committed to USC is the guy throwing the passes to the receivers. And he didn’t wait too long before he started playing for the Gamecocks.
“Jake was a pretty big factor for me as well,” Terrell recently said. “He was originally in our class, and just being able to see what he could do before I even make it there ... ”
Quarterback Jake Bentley got a head start on his career when he enrolled early, and while that put Terrell behind in class rank, it elevated his confidence. Bentley got to start in USC’s sixth game and never stepped out, and will be starting Sept. 2 in Charlotte when USC takes on NC State.
What’s to stop a 2017 freshman from following 2016’s lead and joining Bentley on the field at Bank of America Stadium, especially when Bentley could really benefit from a 6-foot-3, stretch-the-field target?
“Anything in the air, I feel like it’s always mine,” Terrell said. “My favorite thing is, I’m a jump-ball guy. I’m one of those guys who likes to go up and get it.”
Terrell did to the tune of 1,236 yards on 64 catches for North Paulding last season, earning Player of the Year honors in his region. He scored 17 touchdowns.
The four-star wideout joins OrTre Smith and Shi Smith as the Gamecocks’ latest targets for Bentley as he begins his sophomore year. He chose USC over Oregon, NC State, Duke, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Georgia and many others.
“Just the way they do things and the people there and players and the recruiting class they’re coming in with? I just feel like it’s going to be pretty strong,” Terrell said of USC. “And also, I can tell (Bentley’s) going to develop more and more.”
Terrell met Bentley on USC’s Junior Day and was already impressed with the kid’s moxie. Knowing he could play with a guy that good and developing a relationship with assistant coach Bryan McClendon was all it took.
“Coach McClendon, he’s one of those guys who’s, whatever’s important to you, he’s going to make sure he puts the extra effort to do whatever it is,” Terrell said. “So if I wanted him to meet somebody who’s important to me, like one of my best friends or family members, he always finds some way.”
Terrell caught every USC game this season, either watching live or on DVR, and had the same thought after each – “I can help these guys next year.” Growing up idolizing Sidney Rice for the way he could pluck a pass headed out of bounds and turn it into a score, Terrell knows he has great athleticism and great hands.
The other half of the equation – a great quarterback to throw to him – is already at USC.
“He just has poise and he’s calm under pressure. You don’t want a quarterback who’s going to freak out and not trust himself to make plays down the stretch,” Terrell said. “I just feel like with their receivers they currently have, I feel like I can be a factor helping in some possible way.”
