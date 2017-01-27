The Bentley factor: Chad Terrell knows he can succeed right away at USC

1:25 Protest along Albemarle Rd. Pause

2:03 Jamyest Williams earlier in January: No plans to flip to Georgia

2:11 Highlights and postgame comments from Gray Collegiate's win over Keenan

1:53 Refugee at USC fears for his sister and her family still in Iraq

0:22 'Why are you punching him' - Columbia police suspend officer after striking man

1:34 Rock Hill parents of murder victim talk about how he tried to save his killer

1:12 Improvements made to Juvenile detention center not enough

3:19 How shootings and training impact officers involved in them

1:43 For Jamyest Williams, will it be South Carolina or Georgia?