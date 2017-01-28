Running back decommits from South Carolina

Running back Kyshaun Bryan of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., is no longer committed to South Carolina.
Bryan announced the change Saturday morning via Twitter.
‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/5y99tttILb— Kyshaun Bryan (@KyshaunB) January 28, 2017
Bryan on Twitter thanked USC for the opportunity and said, “What is being offered to me is not how I would like to start off my collegiate career.”
Asked about that, Bryan told The State, “They wanted me to grayshirt because of the transfer running back they got.”
The Gamecocks added tailback Ty’Son Williams from North Carolina to the roster heading into 2016. He sat out the season per NCAA transfer rules. USC also returns 2016 statistical leaders Rico Dowdle and A.J. Turner at the position.
Grayshirt would mean that Bryan wouldn’t enroll at South Carolina until January 2018.
Communication between Bryan and USC coaches had waned in recent months. He publicly maintained his pledge to the Gamecocks despite reports that USC would not sign a running back in the class.
Bryan had been committed to South Carolina since April. He is now expected to decided between Iowa, Pitt and Miami.
This season he rushed for 737 yards and seven touchdowns averaging 6.9 yards per carry for south Florida powerhouse school St. Thomas Aquinas.
Bryan is the seventh decommitment for the Gamecocks in the 2017 recruiting cycle, though defensive linemen Javon Kinlaw and Devonte Wyatt are possibilities to rejoin the class.
With his departure from the class official, USC now has 21 commits for 2017. The Gamecocks are expected to sign a full group of 25.
