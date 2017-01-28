Will February be faithful or fickle? Jamyest Williams decision has USC fans on edge

Jamyest Williams looked at the camera and stated he was 100 percent to South Carolina. Committed since mid-August, he admitted he was entertaining offers from home-state Georgia but that he was not going to flip.
Well, sort of.
“Nah, not right … nah,” he said three weeks ago. “No sir.”
The slight hesitation was a nod to his looming visit to Georgia, which took place this past weekend. Williams is finishing his official visit to South Carolina Sunday, with National Signing Day on Wednesday.
He’s gone radio silent, although before he did he mentioned that Georgia had given him a lot to think about. The Gamecocks, desperate to keep Williams after another top prize, four-star safety Hamsah Nasirildeen, decommitted in favor of Florida State last week, will be chewing their fingernails along with several others Wednesday when Williams chooses a red or garnet cap.
“I think long-range,” he said then. “It’s not about the next four years, it’s about the next 40 years. I want to plan about my future.”
Williams wants to own a business or work in TV, and also mentor and train younger players for football and their own experiences with recruiting. Of course, that’s after a star career in college and pro ball, one that he’s set himself up to approach after a glorious prep career.
Williams helped Grayson High win the state championship and is considered a top-75 prospect by one service, the highest-rated pledge in the Gamecocks’ class. But will he still be in the Gamecocks’ class on Wednesday?
The coaches know the deal. Will Muschamp and his assistants knew they had to get on the recruiting trail with the amount of talent they inherited at USC, and they were able to yield impressive results.
It’s the sword of Damocles of recruiting, though, especially before National Signing Day. No matter how many players say yes, no matter how many say they’re fully committed and won’t entertain any other school, no matter how long they’ve worn your colors, all they gave was a verbal contract.
A verbal contract isn’t worth the paper it’s not written on. And Muschamp, who boasted of his recruiting prowess when he was hired and declared that he’d fix the problems from a 6-7 season in February, is discovering that February can be faithful or fickle.
Like Williams, Nasirildeen chose the Gamecocks in mid-August. He switched.
USC really doesn’t need another high-ranking prospect to follow.
Williams talked of his love for USC, mentioning its tremendous international business program and how he wants to lead the Gamecocks’ resurgence. A former Florida Gator, Jalen Tabor, coached him on what it was like to play for Muschamp and Travaris Robinson and once Williams met the two, he was theirs.
“I think coach T-Rob is a tremendous coach, and coach Muschamp – I’ve always had a relationship with him, since my freshman year,” Williams said. “Tabor was talking to me on the plane and how coach T-Rob prepared him as a man, not just as a football player.”
Williams did his part, talking to other USC commitments OrTre Smith, Keisean Nixon and Shi Smith. “Come be a part of something special,” he said.
But what if something special heads to Georgia?
Jamyest Williams bio
Position: Defensive back/Kick returner
Height/Weight: 5-9/175
High school: Grayson (Atlanta)
Rankings: No. 74 overall in final composite rankings; No. 8 cornerback
Quote: “Tyrann Mathieu, probably, but I take pieces from all types of defensive backs.” -- Williams to the ajc.com on who he’s most like, picking the former LSU star known as “Honey Badger”
