Grayshirt on tap for injured USC commitment

South Carolina’s 2017 recruiting class is down another member.
Lakewood High and Shrine Bowl defensive end Tyreek Johnson will have shoulder surgery in the coming weeks. He will delay enrollment until January 2018.
“I had a tear in my labrum during the season, close to the end and continued playing until the Shrine Bowl,” Johnson said. “I’m basically going to early enroll for the 2018 class.”
The Gamecocks now have 20 commits heading into the week of National Signing Day.
Johnson said he remains committed to the Gamecocks and will have a ceremony Wednesday at his school but won’t sign a National Letter of Intent. USC’s coaches are on board with the decision, Johnson said.
“They’re going to help me get right,” he said.
Johnson in 2016 had 72 tackles, 22 of them for loss, including five sacks. He also blocked six kicks.
