Signing day schedule for Gamecocks’ targets, commitments

National Signing Day is Wednesday, and South Carolina is in position to add a few more prospects to its 2017 class.
Below is a schedule of the signing day ceremonies planned for USC commitments and targets.
The Gamecocks are involved in at least seven signing day announcements, with one other decision expected Tuesday. Those prospects are denoted below in bold and with an “X.”
These are the Eastern times and are when the schools have events scheduled. The times when a prospect signs and sends in his National Letter of Intent won’t always correlate with that school ceremony time or when he’s officially confirmed and announced by USC.
---- 7:30 a.m. ----
OL Dennis Daley (Columbia, SC/Georgia Military College)
---- 8:15 a.m. ----
DB Zay Brown (Athens, Ga)
---- 8:30 a.m. ----
LB Damani Staley (Columbia, SC)
X-DE Robert Beal (Norcross, Ga.) ... Committed to Georgia, took late visit to USC
---- 9 a.m. ----
OL Eric Douglas (Charlotte, NC)
X-DL Devonte Wyatt (Decatur, Ga.) ... One-time USC pledge is committed to Georgia
X-OL Jordon Carty (Hollywood, Fla.) ... Deciding between USC and Ole Miss
X-DE Javon Kinlaw (Goose Creek/Jones County JC) ... Former USC commit expected to announce decision Tuesday
---- 10 a.m. ----
X-DL Aaron Sterling (Tucker, Ga.) ... Former Alabama commit to decide between USC and Tennessee
OL Jordan Rhodes (Fairburn, Ga.)
WR Chad Terrell (Dallas, Ga.)
DB Tavyn Jackson (Tallahassee, Fla.)
---- 10:45 a.m. ----
TE Will Register (Chapin, SC)
---- 11 a.m. ----
WR Shi Smith (Union, SC)
---- 11:30 a.m. ----
LB Davonne Bowen (Piedmont, SC)
---- Noon ----
X-DL Brad Johnson (Pendleton, SC) ... Deciding between USC and Virginia Tech
---- 1:30 p.m. ----
LB Sherrod Greene (Rocky Mount, NC)
---- 2:15 p.m. ----
X-DB Jamyest Williams (Lawrenceville, Ga.) ... USC commit making final decision between Gamecocks and Georgia
---- 3:20 p.m. ----
QB Jay Urich (Piedmont, SC)
TBA
X-DL Jaylen Twyman (Washington, DC) ... Deciding between USC and Pitt
NO CEREMONY
DB Keisean Nixon (Yuma, AZ)
LB Eldridge Thompson (Memphis, Tenn./Coffeyville CC)
ALREADY ENROLLED
OL Summie Carlay (Laurens)
DB Kaleb Chalmers (Greenwood)
DB Jaylin Dickerson (Southern Pines, NC)
WR OrTre Smith (Mount Pleasant)
DT M.J. Webb (Madison, Ga.)
