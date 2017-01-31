5-hour focus: Will Muschamp putting the Gamecocks on the map

One of Will Muschamp’s recruiting strategies in building South Carolina’s football program is that there is enough talent within a five-hour radius to be successful in the SEC.
It doesn’t mean the Gamecocks are limited to that five-hour mark, but it’s a starting point and a foundation.
Why five hours? It’s easier for families to attend games and not hard for a student-athlete to go home when the need arises.
While Muschamp has said he considers that five-hour radius “instate,” the Gamecocks are expected to sign at least nine from the state of South Carolina in the 2017 class. It’s the most from the Palmetto State since the 2011 class that included Jadeveon Clowney, the Dixon brothers and Brandon Wilds.
Of the Gamecocks’ in-progress 20-member class, 17 are from within a five-hour footprint, and that number is expected to grow Tuesday and Wednesday. A look at where those 17 live in relation to Williams-Brice Stadium (with junior college prospects listed with their original hometowns).
Passing the five-hour test, ranked by closest to USC
Damani Staley, LB; Columbia, SC
22 miles, or 29 minutes away
Dennis Daley, OL; Columbia, SC
22 miles, or 29 minutes away
Will Register, TE; Chapin, SC
25 miles, or 31 minutes away
Summie Carlay, OL; Laurens, SC
76 miles, or 1 hour, 18 minutes away
Kaleb Chalmers, DB; Greenwood, SC
85 miles, or 1 hour, 35 minutes away
Shi Smith, WR; Union, SC
77 miles, or 1 hour, 25 minutes away
Davonne Bowen, LB; Piedmont, SC
96 miles, or 1 hour, 35 minutes away
Jay Urich, QB; Piedmont, SC
111 miles, or 1 hour, 50 minutes away
Eric Douglas, OL; Charlotte, NC
113 miles, or 1 hour, 45 minutes away
OrTre Smith, WR; Mt. Pleasant, SC
122 miles, or 1 hour, 57 minutes away
Jaylin Dickerson, DB; Southern Pines, NC
141 miles, or 2 hours, 43 minutes away
MJ Webb, DT; Madison, GA
160 miles, or 2 hours, 26 minutes away
Zay Brown, DB; Athens, GA
175 miles, or 2 hours, 53 minutes away
Jamyest Williams, DB; Lawrenceville, GA
200 miles, or 3 hours, 7 minutes away
Jordan Rhodes, OL; Fairburn, GA
234 miles, or 3 hours, 35 minutes away
Sherrod Greene, LB; Rocky Mount, NC
256 miles, or 3 hours, 42 minutes away
Chad Terrell, WR; Dallas, GA
259 miles, or 4 hours, 4 minutes away
The outliers
Tavyn Jackson, DB; Tallahassee, FL
451 miles, or 6 hours, 25 minutes away
Eldridge Thompson, LB; Memphis, TN
600 miles, or 8 hours, 48 minutes away
Keisean Nixon, DB; Compton, CA
2,397 miles, or 34 hours away
3 key things recruits consider when picking a school
1. Relationships
2. Proximity to home
3. Depth chart/fit into program and school
