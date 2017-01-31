USC Recruiting

January 31, 2017 10:41 AM

5-hour focus: Will Muschamp putting the Gamecocks on the map

By Dwayne McLemore

One of Will Muschamp’s recruiting strategies in building South Carolina’s football program is that there is enough talent within a five-hour radius to be successful in the SEC.

It doesn’t mean the Gamecocks are limited to that five-hour mark, but it’s a starting point and a foundation.

Why five hours? It’s easier for families to attend games and not hard for a student-athlete to go home when the need arises.

While Muschamp has said he considers that five-hour radius “instate,” the Gamecocks are expected to sign at least nine from the state of South Carolina in the 2017 class. It’s the most from the Palmetto State since the 2011 class that included Jadeveon Clowney, the Dixon brothers and Brandon Wilds.

Of the Gamecocks’ in-progress 20-member class, 17 are from within a five-hour footprint, and that number is expected to grow Tuesday and Wednesday. A look at where those 17 live in relation to Williams-Brice Stadium (with junior college prospects listed with their original hometowns).

Passing the five-hour test, ranked by closest to USC

Damani Staley, LB; Columbia, SC

22 miles, or 29 minutes away

Dennis Daley, OL; Columbia, SC

22 miles, or 29 minutes away

Will Register, TE; Chapin, SC

25 miles, or 31 minutes away

Summie Carlay, OL; Laurens, SC

76 miles, or 1 hour, 18 minutes away

Kaleb Chalmers, DB; Greenwood, SC

85 miles, or 1 hour, 35 minutes away

Shi Smith, WR; Union, SC

77 miles, or 1 hour, 25 minutes away

Davonne Bowen, LB; Piedmont, SC

96 miles, or 1 hour, 35 minutes away

Jay Urich, QB; Piedmont, SC

111 miles, or 1 hour, 50 minutes away

Eric Douglas, OL; Charlotte, NC

113 miles, or 1 hour, 45 minutes away

OrTre Smith, WR; Mt. Pleasant, SC

122 miles, or 1 hour, 57 minutes away

Jaylin Dickerson, DB; Southern Pines, NC

141 miles, or 2 hours, 43 minutes away

MJ Webb, DT; Madison, GA

160 miles, or 2 hours, 26 minutes away

Zay Brown, DB; Athens, GA

175 miles, or 2 hours, 53 minutes away

Jamyest Williams, DB; Lawrenceville, GA

200 miles, or 3 hours, 7 minutes away

Jordan Rhodes, OL; Fairburn, GA

234 miles, or 3 hours, 35 minutes away

Sherrod Greene, LB; Rocky Mount, NC

256 miles, or 3 hours, 42 minutes away

Chad Terrell, WR; Dallas, GA

259 miles, or 4 hours, 4 minutes away

The outliers

Tavyn Jackson, DB; Tallahassee, FL

451 miles, or 6 hours, 25 minutes away

Eldridge Thompson, LB; Memphis, TN

600 miles, or 8 hours, 48 minutes away

Keisean Nixon, DB; Compton, CA

2,397 miles, or 34 hours away

3 key things recruits consider when picking a school

1. Relationships

2. Proximity to home

3. Depth chart/fit into program and school

USC Recruiting

