Reports: Devonte Wyatt will stick with Georgia

There’s one less guy to track on National Signing Day for South Carolina fans.
Will Muschamp and the South Carolina staff had hoped to flip four-star tackle Devonte Wyatt from his commitment to Georgia.
That doesn’t look like it’s an option anymore as Wyatt, from Towers, Ga., will stick with his Georgia commitment and sign with the Bulldogs, his coach told SEC Country, GamecockCentral and the Macon Telegraph on Tuesday.
The 6-foot-3, 300-pound lineman originally committed to USC in June, right when he was offered, but he flipped to Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs in early August. He held a 50-50 position between the USC and Georgia this month as he took official visits to each.
He is the No. 16 defensive tackle in the country according to 247Sports and the No. 28 player in Georgia. This season he had 70 tackles with 15 sacks and 30 tackles for loss.
