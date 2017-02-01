USC Recruiting

February 1, 2017 10:32 AM

Gamecocks add Jordon Carty to offensive line haul

Posted by Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

South Carolina’s drive to bolster its offensive line took another step Wednesday morning when 3-star Florida offensive tackle Jordon Carty picked and signed with the Gamecocks.

The 6-foot-7, 265-pound lineman from Hollywood, Fla., held offers from Oregon State, Mississppi State, Kentucky and N.C. State. A native of Jamaica, Carty had indicated his lean toward USC leading up to signing day.

Carty was offered in June after camping in Columbia. He became the second lineman to commit to incoming position coach Eric Wolford, after Jordan Rhodes.

He helped lead South Broward to a 6-2 record in 2016.

Carty is the fifth member of the Gamecocks’ offensive line signing group.

Stay tuned for more from Carty’s ceremony.

