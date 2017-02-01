Staying home: Brad Johnson picks Gamecocks over Hokies

South Carolina has landed a commitment from one of the top prospects in the state as Pendleton defensive end Brad Johnson announced he will sign with the Gamecocks over Virginia Tech during a ceremony at his high school Wednesday afternoon.
Johnson chose USC over the Hokies after also considering Tennessee earlier in the recruiting process.
“It means the world. I’ve been waiting my whole life for this,” Johnson said. “This is the biggest accomplishment of my life so far, and I can just wait and see what God has in store for me.”
Virginia Tech and South Carolina recruited him the hardest, he said, with Will Muschamp and the Hokies’ Justin Fuente making their in-home visits in January.
“I was at church over the weekend. I was sitting in service and just had something come over me,” Johnson said. “I stepped outside. I talked to my mom in the back and we talked about it for a little bit. I called Coach Muschamp and Coach Fuente right after that.”
Johnson is rated as a four-star prospect, the No. 22 weakside defensive end and the No. 311 overall prospect in the country according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
He is also rated as the third-best player in the state of South Carolina.
With Johnson’s commitment the Gamecocks have landed the top three players in the state for the class of 2017 in OrTre Smith, Shi Smith and Johnson.
