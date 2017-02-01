Gamecocks add a quarterback

South Carolina has added a quarterback for the upcoming season.
Drew Dinsmore of Collins Hill High in Suwanee, Ga., announced plans Wednesday to walk on with the Gamecocks. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound three-star prospect had offers from Cornell and Eastern Kentucky.
Blessed to say I will be continuing my academic and football career at the University of South Carolina! #SpursUp pic.twitter.com/rzQHa4bFDJ— Drew Dinsmore (@drewdinsmore12) February 1, 2017
As a walk-on, South Carolina won’t publicly acknowledge Dinsmore’s commitment until he enrolls at school.
The Gamecocks signed Wren High quarterback Jay Urich in its 2017 class.
