Breaking down USC’s class: Steals, sleepers and more

Breaking down USC’s class
STARS
Jamyest Williams: The highest-rated member of the South Carolina class stuck with the Gamecocks despite a late push from the home-state Georgia Bulldogs. The four-star signee is a candidate to play right away in the secondary and the return game.
OrTre Smith: The 6-foot-4 receiver from Wando was a Mr. Football candidate and might’ve won the award had his senior season not been cut short by an ankle injury. He’s hoping to follow in the footsteps of Bryan Edwards and contribute right away as a freshman.
IMMEDIATE HELP
MJ Webb: The longtime recruit of Will Muschamp followed him to USC, enrolled midyear and even practiced with the Gamecocks before the bowl game. Webb had 108 tackles as a senior, 20 for loss, to go with 19 quarterback hurries.
Dennis Daley: The longtime South Carolina commit and Ridge View product will compete right away for playing time. Daley has been at Georgia Military for two years, and as a junior he will battle for one of USC’s offensive tackle spots.
STEALS
Kaleb Chalmers: The former Greenwood standout becomes one of the very few to play for both Clemson and South Carolina.
Chad Terrell: His last named isn’t Smith, but the receiver from Dallas, Ga., was highly productive in high school: 64 catches for 1,236 yards and 17 touchdowns as a senior.
SLEEPERS
Jordan Rhodes: The 6-foot-6, 300-pound offensive lineman from Fairburn, Ga., decided to pick up football late in his high school career, did well and earned major college interest quickly.
Davonne Bowen: An under-the-radar instate signee who excelled in the Shrine Bowl. Bowen as a senior had 75 tackles, six sacks and a pair of interceptions, playing part of the season through a foot injury.
MISSES
Hamsah Nasirildeen: Talented safety prospect out of Concord, N.C., was once committted to the Gamecocks but opted to sign with Florida State.
Devonte Wyatt: Gamecocks were in it to the end, but the one-time USC commitment from Towers, Ga., stayed home and signed with Georgia.
TJ Moore: A high school teammate of USC signee Eric Douglas, Moore was once locked in with South Carolina. He broke his pledge after Shawn Elliott’s departure and signed with Florida.
BY POSITION
Quarterback 1; Running back 0; Wide receiver 3; Tight end 1; Offensive line 5; Defensive line 4; Linebacker 4; Defensive back 6.
BY STATE
South Carolina 11; Georgia 6; North Carolina 3; Florida 2; Texas 1; California 1.
Dwayne McLemore
Comments