February 17, 2017 2:48 PM

A look at the room in 1801 Grille ready for Gamecocks recruits

By Ben Breiner

Duck into the newly opened 1801 Grille just across the street from Colonial Life Arena, and take a look to the far end of the restaurant.

You'll see a room that came up at a South Carolina Board of Trustees meeting on Friday as a tool for Gamecocks recruiting.

The small private dining area can seat 12-14 and has a wall heavily adorned with Gamecocks memorabilia, old photos and framed newspaper pages. The restaurant's staff said they hoped South Carolina coaches would bring prospective student-athletes to eat there on visits.

The restaurant is located at the bottom of the 650 Lincoln apartment complex, where most South Carolina student-athletes live. The complex is also a big part of South Carolina’s pitch to recruits.

The restaurant also has a hallway with archival photographs from the University’s history.

