A look at the room in 1801 Grille ready for Gamecocks recruits

Duck into the newly opened 1801 Grille just across the street from Colonial Life Arena, and take a look to the far end of the restaurant.
You'll see a room that came up at a South Carolina Board of Trustees meeting on Friday as a tool for Gamecocks recruiting.
The small private dining area can seat 12-14 and has a wall heavily adorned with Gamecocks memorabilia, old photos and framed newspaper pages. The restaurant's staff said they hoped South Carolina coaches would bring prospective student-athletes to eat there on visits.
There's a room in the new 1801 Grille near Colonial Life Arena specifically for recruiting. #thestate— Cassie Cope (@cassielcope) February 17, 2017
The restaurant is located at the bottom of the 650 Lincoln apartment complex, where most South Carolina student-athletes live. The complex is also a big part of South Carolina’s pitch to recruits.
#Gamecocks student-athletes live in style in the new 650 Lincoln apartments. @650lincolnuschttps://t.co/3UrvPM3ve4— Gamecock Athletics (@GamecocksOnline) February 5, 2016
Moved @JakeBentley19 into a nice crib at 650 Lincoln— Bobby Bentley (@bobbybentley) May 28, 2016
Nicest dorm in the SEC#SpursUp pic.twitter.com/TSAn2PgTZX
The restaurant also has a hallway with archival photographs from the University’s history.
Comments