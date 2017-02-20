Report: The reason Xavier Thomas isn’t already a Gamecocks commit

It’s no secret South Carolina fans were displeased with the way the Steve Spurrier era ended.
It turned out, it prevented the Gamecocks from already having a commitment from one of the top prospects in the country.
Florence and IMG Academy defensive end Xavier Thomas told SBNation at an Opening camp he would already have committed if South Carolina’s program had not fallen off and had to replace Spurrier with Will Muschamp.
“I would have been committed, if all that wouldn’t had happened,” he told the website. “That was my dream school. But they went down in a ditch and Coach Muschamp’s trying to bring it back up, so I’m looking to see what they’re doing.”
Thomas, ranked No. 2 in the country by 247Sports, has already said he’ll go to USC or Clemson, though Alabama is making a push. He spoke about other top prospects he’s friends with potentially banding together to join the Tigers.
But he also spoke highly of the Gamecocks and the pitch Muschamp is making.
“Just the fact that I can come there and be the face of the program,” Thomas said. “Coach Muschamp’s always said I can come there and be the face of the whole program, and not just the defense.”
