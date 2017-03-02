Check it out: Xavier Thomas, Dakereon Joyner in garnet and black

Two of South Carolina’s top football recruiting targets for the 2018 class were on campus Thursday.

Defensive end Xavier Thomas (Florence/IMG Academy) and quarterback Dakereon Joyner of Fort Dorchester High each visited the Gamecocks. Joyner watched USC’s spring practice in the morning, with Thomas arriving later in the day.

Joyner visited for the second time this week. He attended the USC women’s basketball game Sunday against Kentucky, sitting courtside with coaches Will Muschamp and Kurt Roper.

Thomas was at USC with IMG teammates as part of a regional tour to several schools. The two weren’t visiting together, but their paths crossed while on campus. Each took part in photo shoots in Gamecock gear.

QB Dakereon Joyner of Fort Dorchester still at USC this evening meeting up with Xavier Thomas and IMG kids just arriving.

Thomas will announce his college choice Dec. 20, a decision that appears will come down to USC and Clemson. Joyner has said he remains set to announce on Father’s Day (June 18).

Joyner’s video posted to Twitter drew this response from Gamecock great Marcus Lattimore.