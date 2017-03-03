ESPN Insider: Gamecocks on short list for Zion Williamson

South Carolina fans are far from the only ones closely watching the recruitment of Spartanburg Day five-star forward Zion Williamson.
According to ESPN Insider Jeff Goodman, the Gamecocks are in the short list with the big boys.
On Thursday night’s SportsCenter, following an interview with Williamson, in which he said his recruitment is wide open, Goodman said he’d heard from sources Duke, Kansas and Kentucky joined USC in the electric 6-foot-7 forward’s top group.
“Right now, there’s three that probably stand out the most and that’s Duke, Kansas, South Carolina. Kentucky, obviously with Drake wearing that shirt, they’ve probably got an in there, too,” Goodman said. “I’d say those four are probably in the lead.”
Full interview:
Williamson, the No. 2 rated player in the class of 2018, also talked about his massive Instagram following and seeing Drake wear his jersey.
He wrapped up his junior year by averaging 36.8 points, 13 rebounds, 3.2 assists, three steals and 2.5 blocks a game, all while producing a bevy of high-flying dunks that went viral online. He led the Griffins to a 29-6 record and a second consecutive SCISA Class 2A titel.
Comments