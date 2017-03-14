Gamecocks extend offer to 2018 QB

South Carolina has extended an offer to a Class of 2018 quarterback from the state of Georgia.
Three-star, dual-threat QB Mike Barrett (5-11, 208) of Valdosta, Ga., reported the offer via his Twitter page.
As a junior at Lowndes High, Barrett was 132-of-213 passing for 2,753 yards, 27 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also ran for 1,283 yards and seven more scores.
For the 2018 class, the Gamecocks under Will Muschamp have offered 10 quarterbacks, including Barrett. Five have already committed to other schools. Among USC’s top targets at QB for 2018 is in-state standout Dakereon Joyner of Fort Dorchester High.
▪ South Carolina has also extended offers to LB Ayodele Adeoye of St. Louis; 2019 DE Latrell Jean of Lakeland, Fla.; 2019 DL Travon Walker of Thomaston, Ga.; and 2019 DB Tyron Hopper of Gaffney.
▪ Kentucky offered Clemson and USC target DL Darnell Jefferies of Covington, GA.
▪ Gaffney WR Dennis Smith will visit North Carolina March 25, Virginia Tech on April 1 and is going back to Duke on April 4 or 5. He also plans to attend Clemson’s spring game April 8. Smith last heard from USC late last week and he hasn’t heard from Clemson since his junior day visit there. He said Duke is still making the strongest push for him.
Phil Kornblut contributed
