Gamecocks go West for latest QB offer

South Carolina has extended an offer to a Class of 2018 quarterback from Arizona.
Tyler Shough, from Chandler, Ariz., is a three-star pro-style quarterback, according to 247Sports Composite rating that factors in all ratings. 247Sports by itself considers him a four-star prospect, the No. 205 prospect in the country for the class and the No. 1 recruit in Arizona.
Shough (6-5, 195) last season had 2,079 yards passing and 27 touchdowns. His other offers include Harvard, Western Kentucky, Hawaii, Yale and San Jose State.
Extremely blessed and excited to receive my 8th offer from South Carolina!! pic.twitter.com/73ll35l3KQ— Tyler Shough (@tylershough2) March 22, 2017
For the 2018 class, the Gamecocks under Will Muschamp have offered 11 quarterbacks, including Shough. Five have already committed to other schools. Among USC’s top targets at QB for 2018 is in-state standout Dakereon Joyner of Fort Dorchester High.
