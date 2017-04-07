Gamecocks offer Texas QB recruit

South Carolina’s football staff isn’t slowing down in its pursuit of 2018 quarterbacks.
Waco, Texas passer Tanner Mordecai tweeted Thursday he received an offer from the Gamecocks. He’s ranked at 247’s No. 14 dual-threat quarterback and a top-400 recruit nationally.
Very grateful to receive an offer from South Carolina! @air14football pic.twitter.com/Mdl9v70X6i— Tanner Mordecai (@t_mordecai) April 6, 2017
Mordecai, who also holds offers from hometown school Baylor, Texas Tech, Indiana and Oklahoma State, threw for 1,716 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions and rushed for 517 yards and eight touchdowns.
The news came the same day as a slight change in the recruitment of Fort Dorchester quarterback Dakereon Joyner. N.C. State was among the schools he was considering, but the Wolfpack got a commitment from New Jersey passer Devin Leary.
Alabama and Oregon are now also reportedly involved and potential visit destinations for Joyner.
