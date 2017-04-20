Gamecocks add in-state QB for 2017

South Carolina is adding another quarterback to the roster for the 2017 season.
Berkeley High standout and Shrine Bowl selection Darius Douglas (6-0, 175) announced Thursday that he will join the Gamecocks as a preferred walk-on.
Blessed to be committed to The University of South Carolina as a PWO!!! #AgainstAllOdds#SpursUp pic.twitter.com/i9XYSyFT5G— Darius Douglas (@Imthatguy230) April 20, 2017
Douglas joins Drew Dinsmore of Collins Hill High in Suwanee, Ga., in planning to walk on with USC.
Douglas threw for 2,112 yards and 28 touchdowns in 2016, adding 760 yards and 13 scores rushing.
The Gamecocks signed Wren High quarterback Jay Urich in its 2017 class and returns sophomore Jake Bentley, juniors Michael Scarnecchia and Danny Gordon, and redshirt freshman Bailey Hart.
