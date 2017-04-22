Gamecocks get commitment from highly-rated pitcher

The University of South Carolina baseball team was defeated on the diamond Saturday, but the day wasn’t a total loss.
The Gamecocks got a boost in recruiting from a top-rated pitcher, as Owen White (Class of 2018) committed to USC. The right-handed pitcher is the No. 24 player in the country, according to Perfect Game.
White, from China Grove, N.C., chose South Carolina over Clemson, Florida, Mississippi State and North Carolina, according to 247Sports.com.
“The Gamecocks have always been my first choice and Coach (Chad) Holbrook’s personality reminded me of my father,” White said on Saturday night. “I studied all the schools that were recruiting me and I know USC was the best option.”
He’s considered the No. 7 right-handed pitcher in the 2018 recruiting class by Perfect Game and the No. 1 player in North Carolina by the service.
The 6-foot-3, 175-pound pitcher also plays middle infield for his high school team. White is hitting .438 this season with eight doubles, one triple, one home run and 17 RBIs.
On the mound, White has thrown 49 innings this season allowing two runs, an 0.29 ERA. He has walked 10 hitters and has 75 strikeouts while opponents hit .133 against him.
He’ll get the chance to play the field and pitch at USC, which he visited USC for the season-opening game against UNC-Greensboro.
“Coach Holbrook, the whole coaching staff and the players made me feel welcome,” White said to 247Sports. “They brought me in with open arms, and that’s awesome to have that. I had a lot of love and support from other coaches but the USC coaches made it clear in my heart that it’s where I wanted to be.”
White is the ninth pitcher in the 2018 recruiting class. He is the seventh right-handed pitcher in the recruiting class.
Truly blessed to announce that I have committed to further my education and baseball career at the University of South Carolina #gococks pic.twitter.com/JmSrZ6P1KD— Owen White (@owen_white4) April 23, 2017
#NCcommits Congrats to 2018 RHP/SS @owen_white4 (@CarsonCougarBSB / S CLT Panthers) on his commitment to @GamecockBasebll pic.twitter.com/XinV7dgNPM— PBR North Carolina (@PrepBaseballNC) April 23, 2017
